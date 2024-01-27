Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $239.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.85. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.