Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $420.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.60.

ISRG traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.76. 2,144,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,510. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.71 and a 200 day moving average of $311.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $28,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

