Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target to $266.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $264.00 to $266.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.00.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.35. The company had a trading volume of 110,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,064. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.94 and a 200 day moving average of $235.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $335.60.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 124,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,962 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $51,814,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

