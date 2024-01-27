Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target to $0.75

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.50 to $0.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

GOEV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,981,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,385,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Analysts predict that Canoo will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Canoo by 183.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 853,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 552,588 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canoo by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Canoo by 1,133.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

