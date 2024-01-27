Stifel Nicolaus Cuts SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$7.25

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

SIL traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$26,100.00. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Hannes Philip Portmann sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$240,281.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$26,100.00. Insiders sold 278,400 shares of company stock worth $2,029,471 over the last three months.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

