Stifel Nicolaus Increases WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Price Target to $13.00

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

NYSE:KLG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 535,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. WK Kellogg has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sherry Brice acquired 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $37,012.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David Mckinstray bought 41,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $446,350.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 43,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sherry Brice bought 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,012.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,686.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 157,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,781 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

