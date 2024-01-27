Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $224.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.19.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.44. 2,344,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,472. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 113,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

