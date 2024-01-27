Stifel Nicolaus Raises Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $95.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APH. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.