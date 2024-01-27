Stifel Nicolaus Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $205.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSY. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.33.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $190.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,311. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

