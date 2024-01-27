Stifel Nicolaus Raises Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $188.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTWO. Benchmark boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.7 %

TTWO traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $104.13 and a twelve month high of $169.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

