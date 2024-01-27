Stifel Nicolaus Trims Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Target Price to $37.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,100. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

