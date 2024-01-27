Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Up 4.9%

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.54. 13,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 63,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYBT. TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $226,856.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,491.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $226,856.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,491.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $284,440.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $894,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 852,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,663,000 after purchasing an additional 604,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 289,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 219,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $11,178,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after acquiring an additional 139,501 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

