StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday. 82,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 22.82 and a quick ratio of 22.82. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

