StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

CANF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.96. 12,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,286. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANF. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

