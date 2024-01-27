StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

GBLI opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $126.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.81%. Equities analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.