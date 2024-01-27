StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.35.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen has a 12 month low of $123.77 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.31 and its 200 day moving average is $212.10.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $4,882,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Seagen by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 38,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $2,195,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $6,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

