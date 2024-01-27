StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSAC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a $18.90 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.57. 231,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $477.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.41 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 8.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

