StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of CIZN stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIZN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 74.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Articles

