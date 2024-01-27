StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENG stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENG. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

