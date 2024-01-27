StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENG stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
