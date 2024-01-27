StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ RBCN remained flat at $0.69 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 620. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

