StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 22,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,845. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

About Trevena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trevena by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 685,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading

