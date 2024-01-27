StockNews.com Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,748,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 52-week low of $79.47 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.64.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

