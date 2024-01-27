StockNews.com Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,146. SAP has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $176.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.29. The stock has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SAP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

