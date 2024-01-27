StockNews.com Lowers UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $103.64 and a one year high of $205.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.78.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

In other news, VP Mitchell Rock acquired 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other UFP Technologies news, VP Mitchell Rock purchased 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.00 per share, with a total value of $27,522.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,954. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,022,835.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,325 shares of company stock worth $4,368,737. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 28,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

