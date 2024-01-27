StockNews.com Upgrades Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) to “Buy”

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of CRI traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.31. 620,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,450. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,726,454 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

