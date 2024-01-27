StockNews.com Upgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

HSTM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthStream from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HealthStream

HealthStream Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Shares of HSTM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 43,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $807.26 million, a PE ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 5.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HealthStream by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 9.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,361 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.