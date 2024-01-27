StockNews.com Upgrades Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Strong-Buy

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of LTRX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,956. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $241.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.14.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Research analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

