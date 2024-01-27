StockNews.com Upgrades Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

MDGL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

MDGL stock opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.37.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,268.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 226,067 shares of company stock worth $43,382,043 and have sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.