StockNews.com Upgrades TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to “Hold”

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $37.81. 76,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.