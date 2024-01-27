Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN STRW remained flat at $7.95 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601. Strawberry Fields REIT has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

