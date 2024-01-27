Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRN. StockNews.com cut Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.67.

Get Stride alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Stride

Stride Stock Performance

LRN stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,890. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Stride has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stride

In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219 over the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after acquiring an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,323,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after buying an additional 34,233 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stride by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 693,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.