Strix Group (LON:KETL) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Strix Group Stock Performance

LON KETL traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 72.10 ($0.92). 4,325,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,728. The firm has a market cap of £157.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.18. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.70 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

