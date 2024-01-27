Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $319.45.

Get Stryker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $311.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker has a 12-month low of $248.96 and a 12-month high of $317.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.80 and its 200 day moving average is $286.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.