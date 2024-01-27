Sui Price Hits $1.40 on Major Exchanges (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Sui has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sui token can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003337 BTC on exchanges. Sui has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $583.74 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,947,215 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,100,947,214.5534613 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.4192253 USD and is up 20.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $755,833,093.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

