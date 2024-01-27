Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sumco Stock Performance

SUOPY stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sumco will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

