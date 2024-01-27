Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Summit Hotel Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Summit Hotel Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -96.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $727.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2,287.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 988,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 867,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,420,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after buying an additional 747,685 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 740,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Stories

