Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SUI. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.09.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $124.08. 673,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,631. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $163.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

