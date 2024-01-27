Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.19.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$44.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$37.09 and a 52-week high of C$48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.93 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 20.56%. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.8788927 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

