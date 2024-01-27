Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNPS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $528.13 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a one year low of $347.97 and a one year high of $573.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $529.12 and its 200-day moving average is $485.25. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

