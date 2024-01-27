Syon Capital LLC Invests $232,000 in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 288.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $24.87. 60,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

