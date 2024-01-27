Syon Capital LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 72.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 646,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,991. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.94. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MT. Bank of America cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ArcelorMittal

About ArcelorMittal

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.