Syon Capital LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 273.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.9 %

Equifax Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.12. 633,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.60. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $252.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.12.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

