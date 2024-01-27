Syon Capital LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3 %

PEG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,578. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.