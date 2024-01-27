Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.33.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock traded up $8.00 on Friday, reaching $377.07. 1,041,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,268. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.02 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

