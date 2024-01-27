Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 528 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.67. The stock had a trading volume of 450,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,147. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.80 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.12 and its 200 day moving average is $400.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

