Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,458 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 35.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,627,248 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 684,992 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,169 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems Price Performance

NYSE:DDD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,169. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $123.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.71 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. Analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

In other 3D Systems news, Director Thomas W. Erickson purchased 50,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,333.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

