Syon Capital LLC Takes $137,000 Position in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 681.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,509 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $18,817,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $25,600.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,521,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $25,600.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,521,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,044 shares of company stock worth $790,467. Corporate insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.
SES AI Price Performance
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on SES. William Blair began coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SES
SES AI Company Profile
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
