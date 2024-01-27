Syon Capital LLC Takes $172,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ING Groep Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.28. 1,821,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,301. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

