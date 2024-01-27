Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,009,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.93. 1,047,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

