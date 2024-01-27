T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,156 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $124,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $333,657,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,823 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,865,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,731. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $31,721,602.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,515,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,381,407,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $31,721,602.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,515,561 shares in the company, valued at $112,381,407,552.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,052,926. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

